Missing NRI woman found dead, Punjab police say she was murdered by husband’s girlfriend

Ferozepur police have claimed that the NRI woman, whose body was recently recovered from Bhakra Canal near Lehragaga area in Sangrur, was allegedly murdered by her husband’s girlfriend and the latter’s accomplice.

Ravneet Kaur, who was four months pregnant, had gone missing from outside her parents’ house at Bagge Ke Pipal village in Ferozepur district around a fortnight ago. She was married to Chandigarh-based Jaspreet Singh for the past six years and the two had been living in Australia for more than three years. The couple also has a four-year-old daughter.

Police claimed that Jaspreet’s girlfriend, Kiranjeet Kaur, also an Australian resident, had allegedly kidnapped and murdered Ravneet. “She kidnapped Ravneet with the help of her sister Taranjeet Kaur, murdered her and later threw her body in Bhakra canal. This was done on March 14, and on March 15, Kiranjeet went back to Australia through Singapore airlines,” said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Ferozepur, Sandeep Goyal.

So far, Taranjeet Kaur and one Sandeep Singh, both residents of Samana in Patiala, have been arrested for allegedly conspiring with Kiranjeet Kaur and Jaspreet Singh in the murder case.

Taranjeet and Kiranjeet Kaur came in a car to kidnap Ravneet, said the SSP.

Ravneet’s father Harwinder Singh said: “Jaspreet’s parents live in Chandigarh and Ravneet was with them last month. In March, she came to our village to spend time with us. She was supposed to go back on March 22. But, on March 14, she had gone outside the house while answering a video call and never came back. We knew her husband was having an extra-marital affair with Kiranjeet Kaur but had no idea that he will go to this extent.”

Harwinder added: “After Ravneet went missing, we asked Jaspreet to come to India but he was not interested. That made us suspicious.”

Police said they made the arrests after tracing the call history of Taranjeet and Sandeep. “Taranjeet has confessed to having murdered Ravneet and throwing the body in Bhakra,” they said.

Police said they will seek the extradition of Jaspreet and Kiranjeet Kaur.