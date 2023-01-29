Punjab: Miscreant’s father opens fire at police assuming them to be rivals, held

The father of a miscreant allegedly opened fire at counter-intelligence cops from the Bathinda police in Moga Saturday.

The Moga police said that a team of counter-intelligence cops from Bathinda had come to Moga to search for Harpreet Singh alias Harry of Mohalla Loharia, who is an active gang member and accomplice of designated Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) terrorist Arshdeep Singh Gill alias Arsh Dalla, currently believed to be hiding in Canada.

The Bathinda cops were also trying to find Sahil Kumar alias Landi, a history-sheeter but currently inactive. He is out on bail and the cops wanted some information about Harry’s whereabouts from Sahil. The Moga police said that Sahil got to know that some persons in civil clothes were enquiring about him and he panicked. Sahil also contacted the local police station claiming some persons were trying to kill him.

The Bathinda cops were in civil clothes and not wearing their uniforms when they were enquiring about Sahil and Harry.

Inspector Lachhman Singh, SHO, Moga City South police station, said that somehow when Bathinda cops reached Mohalla Loharia, Sahil’s father Surinderpal also reached the spot. “Surinderpal opened fire with his 12-bore weapon but the bullet hit the ground. No one was seriously injured but some of their accomplices got minor splinter injuries,” said the SHO, adding that later Surinderpal claimed that he opened fire by mistake, and it was not intentional.

“Sahil was active in gangster circles earlier and has many FIRs including the attempt to murder registered against him. He is out on bail and currently inactive. When he got to know that some persons were enquiring about him, he assumed that they were from a rival gang and had come to kill him. His father came face to face with cops and opened fire,” said the SHO.

“Harry is an active member of Arsh Dalla gang and the Bathinda police wanted to extract information about him from Sahil but he thought them to be rival gang members,” he added.

An FIR against Surinderpal was registered under Sections 336, 188, 186, and 27 of the Indian Penal Code at Moga City South police station. He has been arrested, said the SHO.

Later, the Moga police also managed to nab Harry.