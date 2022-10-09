Misappropriation of Ludhiana street light grant: Vigilance raids house of Congress leader Capt Sandeep Sandhu

A team from Ludhiana vigilance range’s economic offences wing on Saturday conducted a raid on the residence of Congress leader Captain Sandeep Sandhu in Mohali in connection with an alleged street light government grant misappropriation case. However, he was not found there.

Ludhiana Economic Offences (EO) wing SSP Suba Singh said that the vigilance bureau carried out a raid on the house of Sandeep Sandhu for arresting him, but he was not there. Separate teams have been formed for his arrest, he added.

The vigilance had booked Sandhu on October 4 in an alleged case of misappropriation of Rs 65 lakh government grant which was meant for installation of street lights in 26 villages of Sidhwan Bet of Ludhiana’s Dakha sub-division.

Sandhu is currently Congress party’s halqa in-charge of Dakha. He is the former political secretary of former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh. Sandhu contested twice from Dakha on a Congress ticket but lost.

The vigilance has claimed that the payments for street lights were released to a private firm even though lights were not installed in the villages. Also, the lights were purchased at inflated rates than the approved ones.

Of the six people booked in the case till now, three have been arrested.

The vigilance has arrested three Punjab government officials – Satwinder Singh Kang, block development and panchayat officer (BDPO), Sidhwan Bet, Lakhwinder Singh, block samiti chairman, and Teja Singh, village development officer (VDO), till now in this case.

Three others – Sandhu, Gaurav Sharma, proprietor, M/s Amar Electrical Enterprises, Nabha, and one Harpreet Singh (said to be Sandhu’s aide) – are yet to be arrested.

The vigilance has informed a local Ludhiana court that an FIR for alleged corruption was registered “against Satwinder Singh Kang and Gaurav Sharma for being complicit in misappropriating Rs 65 lakh grant in installation of street lights in 26 villages of Sidhwan Bet. The BDPO had approved the quotation of M/s Amar Electrical Enterprises for installation of street lights in Sidhwan Bet even before passage of a resolution by the panchayat samiti and released a payment of Rs 60 lakh”.

The vigilance submitted, “During investigation, Kang who was arrested in the case on September 27 made a disclosure that the amount for installation of street lights in villages was released at the behest of Captain Sandeep Sandhu. He stated that he was asked by accused Harpreet Singh to meet Sandhu at his rented house (Villa 48, Janpath Villas, Ludhiana), where Sandhu insisted him to immediately release the amount of Rs 65 lakh without waiting for any formality.”