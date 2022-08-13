Minister: Asia’s largest CBG plant operational in Sangrur

August 13, 2022 3:28:31 am
New and Renewable Energy Sources minister Aman Arora on Friday said that Asia’s largest Compressed Biogas (CBG) plant has been commissioned in Sangrur district of the state.
He added that the plant with a total capacity of 33.23 tonne CBG per day was commissioned in Sangrur’s Bhuttal Kalan village in April, 2022.
The plant has now started commercial production of CBG, which is being supplied to Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) outlet.
The minister said, “PEDA has also allocated 42 additional CBG projects with a total capacity of 492.58 tonnes per day (TPD) based on paddy straw and other agro-residue to develop a lasting and sustainable solution to prevent stubble burning problem while also strengthening the rural economy,” he said.
Subscriber Only Stories
The Cabinet Minister said that these projects are expected to earn investment of around Rs 1200 crore, besides generating employment opportunities for 8000 skilled/unskilled people.
With these projects, emission of Green House gases will also be reduced and the rural economy will get a boost by providing additional income to farmers from agro residue.
Chief Executive PEDA Sumeet Jarangal said that two more plants of total capacity 14.25 ton CBG per day are likely to be completed in 2022-23. Remaining projects are expected to be commissioned within next three years. All these projects will consume near 16.5 lac ton paddy straw per annum to produce 492.58 ton CBG per day, he added.
