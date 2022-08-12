scorecardresearch
Meeting with BJP leader: Ayali calls Valtoha’s bluff

Ayali in a Facebook live said, "Wednesday, I went to Delhi as I had to receive my wife who was coming from Canada... Thursday evening, I was coming back when I came to know about this statement and was shocked as to where the party is headed for."

August 12, 2022
Three hours after Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Virsa Singh Valtoha on Thursday levelled allegations against SAD MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali that he was holding meetings with BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ayali challenged Valtoha to prove charges.

Ayali in a Facebook live said, “Wednesday, I went to Delhi as I had to receive my wife who was coming from Canada… Thursday evening, I was coming back when I came to know about this statement and was shocked as to where the party is headed for.”

He said, “IT cell of Akali Dal is busy doing propaganda against me rather than focusing on making the party strong. They are circulating my four-year-old photograph with Sirsa when his beard was black and now it is half white. He had come to Chhapar mela at that time. If they can prove that I met with Sirsa even once after he joined BJP, I will quit politics.”

Ayali said, “I am surprised as to what the party wants to do actually. In the press conference they were alleging that BJP was trying to break Akali Dal. But, at the same time, they are the ones who voted for BJP’s presidential and vice-presidential candidates. So, why these double standards? I fail to understand all these.”

Ayali said that the farm laws’ ordinance was tabled by the Union government on June 5, 2020, but SAD broke alliance with BJP after 3.5 months. Harsimrat Kaur Badal too resigned from the Union Cabinet only after three months. “But even at that time, on July 27, 2020, I had given a statement that Harsimrat Kaur Badal must resign from the Union ministry as I am a farmer and hence understood the pain of farmers.”

Ayali said, “I feel that the focus should be to work on the recommendations of Jhundan committee’s report rather than starting a false propaganda against your own party MLA. It is high time that party leaders introspect themselves.”

It may be noted that SAD leadership had asked party leaders as well as workers not to go public with their grievances, but use a party platform to express their reservations. However, Ayali chose a public platform to call Valtoha’s bluff.

First published on: 12-08-2022

