Medical superintendent writes to university for purchase of mattresses

DAYS AFTER the vice-chancellor of Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital (GGSMCH), Faridkot, resigned after being asked to lie on a dirty mattress, medical superintendent Dr Shilekh Mittal written another letter to Baba Farid University and Health Sciences (BFUHS) on August 1 seeking better facilities for patients, including purchase of beds and mattresses.

Sources said that since the V-C resigned, some other subordinate staff are also not reporting to duty at BFUHS and some have even resigned. In the absence of the V-C, who was the final approving authority for all purchases, no decision has been taken yet. The university is partially funded by the Punjab government and even they haven’t send any new mattress. While AAP spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang had claimed that the government is committed to providing health facilities, the ‘dirty’ mattress, around which the controversy took place, is also yet to be replaced.

Dr SP Singh, controller of examinations at BFUHS, said that all other daily functioning of the university is normal.

As per protocol, the CM has to forward the V-C’s resignation letter to the Governor, who has to approve it. However, sources said that the CM has not forwarded the letter to the Governor and has requested the V-C to review his decision.

Another video?

Yet another video has gone viral on social media in which the health minister can be seen in the outer premises of GGSMCH where he stopped for a while and pointed towards the green belts and questioned the V-C as what kind of message we were giving to the masses. “Message should be that this is the best university,” he said in anger.