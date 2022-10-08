scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 08, 2022

Mechanical weed management boosts profitability in organic wheat: PAU study

Divulging the results of the investigation, Dr AS Sidhu, agronomist, School of Organic Farming, said that mechanical weeding in bed sown wheat, rice straw mulch and soil mulch, enhanced wheat grain yield by 34-48% as compared to un-weeded check

Punjab Agricultural University

A team of scientists led by Dr CS Aulakh, principal agronomist at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, investigated different combinations of cultural and mechanical practices for effective weed management in organic wheat for four years at Ludhiana.

Dr Aulakh said that organic farming is an emerging alternate form of agriculture aimed at sustainable agricultural production along with conservation of natural resources. It is not just about abandoning the agro-chemicals, but is a blend of farm design and management to create an ecosystem which can achieve sustainable productivity without the use of artificial external inputs such as chemical fertilisers and pesticides.

However, manual weeding was superior to all the other methods in managing the weeds but has limitations of non-availability of labour and high cost.

Based on the research findings, PAU has recommended that for higher profitability from organic wheat, it should be sown on beds (2 rows on 37.5cm wide bed having 30 cm furrow) and mechanical weeding be practiced at 30 and 45 days after sowing. It should be done with the same bed planter by attaching one tyne in the middle for inter-culture of inter row space between two wheat rows. This method gave weed control efficiency of 92.5 per cent and 253 per cent higher profitability as compared to un-weeded situations.

Effective weed management with mechanical interventions in bed sown organic wheat will encourage more farmers to grow organic wheat and area expansion, Dr Sidhu said.

First published on: 08-10-2022 at 11:33:32 am
In Civil Lines, two Delhi govt schools become one, leaving some grumbling

