Meanwhile, Mansa rues second betrayal by AAP

SOON AFTER Vijay Singla was sacked from the Punjab Cabinet by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and arrested by the Punjab Police amid allegations of corruption, people in his constituency Mansa started removing the AAP MLA’s posters.

Among the first to do so were residents of village Bannawali, located near the Talwandi Sabo Thermal Plant. On Saturday, Singla’s supporters had opened an office at the village putting up his photographs and posters. On Tuesday, the same supporters were seen removing them. A video of the posters being removed was widely shared on the social media.

“We are shocked at this news. People removed his posters and photographs from their shops and even from public places,” said Gora Singh, a farmer from village Bhainibagha.

He said the electorate in Mansa is feeling cheated.

“In 2017, we chose AAP’s Nazar Singh Manshahia. He defected to Congress in April 2019. After that our constituency was literally having no MLA till the 2022 polls. This time, we again gave a chance to the AAP. Mansa chose Singla over Sidhu Moosewala, but he started indulging in corruption. This is Mansa’s bad luck,” added Gora Singh.

Babbi Danewalia, an ahrtiya (commission agent) who remained active throughout the farm agitation against the now repealed three central agri laws, said, “In Singla, Mansa had got representation in the Punjab Cabinet after decade. Last time the constituency had its own minister was during the Congress government led by Rajinder Kaur Bhattal who had given a Cabinet berth to Sher Singh Gaggowal. We were hopeful that the area will witness some development and we may get a medical college. Our hopes are dashed”.

He added that after taking charge as health minister, “Doctor saab” was hardly accessible to the voters “and people were unhappy” about it. “We welcome the decision of CM Mann wherein he has given a clear message to one and all that corruption has to be weeded out”.

Dr Vittul Kumar Gupta, Bathinda-based physician and a human rights activist, said, “Soon after Singla took charge as health minister, I sent him a written representations to register an FIR against Bathinda-based medical college for fraudulently implementing Ayushman Bharat Health Insurance Scheme. We had demanded an inquiry. However no action was taken. Now, I request the CM to examine my complaint and get it inquired”.

Several locals claimed that not only had Singla become inaccessible, he was also rude to those who reached him with grievances. Hardev Singh Kotli, from Kotli Kalan village, said, “Mansa is a land of revolutionaries, but we have been cheated twice. First Nazar Singh joined Congress and now Singla’s act has left us shell-shocked. We had voted for him expecting a skyline change in our constituency. However, it seems that the backward tag will remain stuck with our constituency for long now”.