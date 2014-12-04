MC plans 21 sites for religious and political hoardings

MC team and police remove a hoarding from Ferozepur road in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (Source: Express photo by Gurmeet Singh)

In a bid to end the menace of political and religious illegal hoardings dotting the entire city, the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation has finalised 21 sites in the city, allowing two hoardings each for religious and political advertising.

Earlier, 21 sites were finalised for religious hoardings only but now MC has decided to club sites for political hoardings too.

The step comes after a rap from the Punjab and Haryana High Court which has asked the MC to remove illegal hoardings within 15 days and now the MC has to submit the final status report on December 5 in the court.

The affect of HC rap can be gauged from the fact that the MC finally woke up on Tuesday and removed more than 400 illegal hoardings from the city. The action continued on Wednesday and hundreds of illegal hoardings were removed from various areas.

However, the policy for political hoardings was still not finalised giving tough times to MC officials because of pressure from various party leaders.

On Wednesday, sources confirmed that MC commissioner Pradeep Aggarwal has given the nod to 21 sites allowing 42 hoardings (2 per site) for religious and political purposes.

Acting on HC orders, MC also issued public notice to all shopkeepers and commercial establishments in city to remove their hoardings within two days or else MC will remove them.

HC in its orders dated November 21 had said, “It has been made clear to the MC Ludhiana, that in case illegal hoardings and outdoor advertisements are not removed by next date of hearing, a court commissioner would be appointed to inspect the sites and in case the report reveals infractions, the officer(s) would be held responsible.”

The situation turned tough for MC officials as orders of deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal said that not a single hoarding with his photo should be visible in city whereas the local leadership of all parties make hue and cry when MC takes action against illegal political or religious hoardings.

Source from MC’s tehbazaari wing confirmed, “A meeting was held on Wednesday with MC commissioner and it was noticed that political leaders generally put their huge photos on religious hoardings too. The idea was floated to club the sites for both as generally clients are the same.” It is also being considered to increase number of sites from 21 to 30 for religious and political hoardings, said the source. “Leaders will make hue and cry for 21 sites falling short so we may increase the number a bit,” he said.

Assistant commissioner Satwant Singh, who will file affidavit in HC on MC’s behalf, said, “We are planning policy for religious and political sites and list of 21 sites will be out soon.” He added that more than 600 illegal hoardings have been removed and 900 challans have been issued. The entire data will be presented in the court on December 5.

