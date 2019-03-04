Maur victims protest against Congress leader during his first rally since 2017 blast

In his first public rally in Maur constituency after the 2017 bomb blast, families of blast victims protested against Congress leader Harminder Singh Jassi.

On January 31, 2017, soon after Jassi had winded up his poll rally in Maur a blast had ripped through the area. His PA had also been killed apart from six others and 25 people had been injured. Later, Jassi lost the election from this seat.

On Sunday, a blast victim, Jaskaran Singh, who is still on bed after the incident, was brought to the protest on a cot.

Blast victims protested against him, and at two places also clashed with the police as they were prevented from going near rally venue. The protesters carried black flags.

Amandeep, a protester, said,”Till date, the case has not been solved and even most of the injured patients have not been given full medical reimbursement. Families of dead have not been given one job per family and even they had demanded more compensation.”

Jassi, a former Congress MLA, is also relative of Gurmeet Ram Rahim, head of Dera Sacha Sauda. Jassi’s daughter is married to Ram Rahim’s son. After this incident, though Jassi had visited the area a number of times, but on Sunday it was his first rally in Dana Mandi, Maur, ahead of Lok Sabha polls.

The protest continued for about two hours from noon till 2 pm. Jassi told mediapersons residents had the right to protest in a democracy. He said,”I am not an elected representative in the government and hence cannot say much in this case. Matter is in court and even police is probing. So, I cannot comment on it. Government must look into their demands.”