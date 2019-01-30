Maur Mandi bomb blast: Cops release pictures of 3 wanted men linked to Dera

THREE MONTHS AFTER three Dera Sacha Sauda followers named in the Maur blast FIR were declared procliamed offenders, Bathinda police Tuesday released their pictures seeking information from general public. These persons are Gurtej Singh, a resident of village Alikan in Dabwali, Avtar Singh, resident of Messi Majra village in Pehowa in Haryana, and Amrik Singh, a resident of village Badalgarh in Moonak area of Sangrur district of Punjab. All are related to Dera Sacha Sauda, Sirsa.

Advertising

A wanted notice of Punjab Police says that these POC were booked on charges of murder, attempt to murder, Explosives Act in Maur blast that took place on January 31, 2017. This blast had killed 7 persons and injured nearly 25. So far no arrest have been made in this case. Gurtej Singh and Avtar Singh were mentioned in the FIR in February last year, while Avtar was named in the FIR in March.

Daljit Singh Sidhu, SHO, Maur, said,”They were declared POs on October 19, 2018.” Their names in the FIR were mentioned following statements by four Dera followers who appeared in Talwandi Sabo court as witnesses. They were working at a car workshop where the car used in the blast was repaired and re-painted. Avtar was electrician as per police records who helped in fixing batteries to explosive device in the Maruti car. This car had a fake registration number and was parked in Maur’s main market road close to Congress candidate Harminder Singh Jassi’s election rally, killing Jassi’s PA apart from 6 others.

Police claims that accused Gurtej was in-charge of the Dera workshop, where the Maruti 800 car, used in blast, was allegedly modified. The Maur SHO said,”We are probing the case. The accused’s pictures have been released so that public can help in the case. A suitable reward from government’s side is yet to be announced.”