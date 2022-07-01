Mattewara textile park: People have lost trust after looking at existing pollution levels, says AAP leader Seechewal

Following stiff protests from residents of Ludhiana over sanction of a textile park on a 1000 acre area in Koomkalan area near the Mattewara forest range, environmental activist and AAP’s Rajya Sabha member Balbir Singh Seechewal said that people have lost trust due to the violation of pollution guidelines by existing industrial units in the state.

In a conversation with The Indian Express, Seechewal said, “I had visited the site of textile park twice during the Congress government when project was conceived. The location is not in Mattewara forest but the concerns of people are genuine. The matter has already been sent to National Green Tribunal (NGT)… if the law permits, only then should the project be given a go ahead”

During his earlier visits, Seechewal had expressed concerns over Sutlej river’s pollution and destruction of forest cover if textile park was set up. He said, “My stand is still the same. NGT is watching everything. Now question comes of strict implementation of environment protection rules, but people have no trust looking at the existing pollution.”

He added, “I am aware that how Buddha dariya became Buddha nallah due to continuos pollution by industrial units, but I am committed to get this nallah cleaned and one day CM Bhagwant Mann will bathe in the clean Buddha dariya…this is my promise to the CM.”

Seechewal is also a member of the monitoring committee of the NGT.

“Forest cover is very less in Punjab and it needs to be increased. We donate 1 lakh saplings every year to increase this cover…as of now pollutants are being added into Buddha nallah which is further getting mixed into Sutlej. Municipal corporations and municipal councils of Punjab have been fined by NGT to the tune of Rs 250 crore for te lack of management of sewer disposal and Rs 80 crore for lack of solid waste management. This fine is ever increasing. Hence, the public’s fears are genuine and need to be addressed as soon as possible. At the same time, I feel that looking at the seriousness of hefty fines and compliance, I don’t think now polluting water bodies or any other sort of pollution is that easy..”

When asked whether he will join Public Action Committee ( PAC) in a protest at the site if the government does not change the textile park’s site, Seechewal diplomatically said, “I will see to that.” PAC members said that Seechewal has assured them that he stands by them like before.