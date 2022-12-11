Masked men open fire at businessman in Ludhiana

Masked men allegedly opened fire at a businessman after barging into his shop at Guru Har Sahai Nagar of Jamalpur in Ludhiana, Saturday. They fired twice but missed the target, then they fired in the air before fleeing.

The businessman, identified as Ajay Kumar, 42, is a native of Amritsar and lives in Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar of Jamalpur where he runs a hosiery printing business. Ajay told police that his cousin Raveen was having an affair with his wife and he has been nursing a rivalry against him since he cornered both of them over this.

“I was at my shop when a bike stopped outside and two masked men barged inside with weapons. Before I could understand anything, they opened fire at me but the bullets hit the wall,” he said.

ACP Rajesh Kumar said that Ajay got married around 13 years ago. “He suspects his cousin to be behind this and he was having an affair with his wife. He told us that his wife was living in Phagwara separately from him. We are in the process of filing an FIR and have started investigating the case,” the ACP said.