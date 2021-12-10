110 Afghan Sikhs, Hindus to arrive in Delhi today

A batch of 110 stranded Afghan Sikhs and Hindus will arrive Friday at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi via a special flight of Kam Air, said Vikramjit Singh Sahney, international president of the World Punjabi Organisation.

Speaking to The Indian Express over phone from Kabul, Gurnam Singh of Karte Parwan Central Gurdwara, said a batch of 110 Afghan Sikhs and Hindus left for the airport in the morning. “Nearly a hundred Sikhs and Hindus are still left here but some of them can’t leave due to personal reasons and others might come in coming days if another flight operates,” he said.

WATCH: Sri Guru Granth Sahib saroop being flown to India from gurdwaras in Afghanistan via flight from Kabul airport today. Video: sourced. @iepunjab @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/T5Jk6dUUSx — Divya Goyal (@divya5521) December 10, 2021

Puneet Singh Chandhok, president of the Indian World Forum, said three saroops of the Sri Guru Granth Sahib from historical gurdwaras in Afghanistan and Hindu religious scriptures, including Ramanaya, Mahabharata and Bhagvad Gita, from the ancient Asamai Mandir in Kabul are also being flown to India.

After arrival, the Sikh holy scriptures will be taken to Gurdwara Guru Arjan Dev Ji in Delhi’s Mahavir Nagar and the Hindu religious scriptures to the Asamai Mandir in Faridabad.

Since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, the Afghani Sikh and Hindu minorities are being evacuated to India in batches.