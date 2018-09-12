Manual Scavenging: Sanitary workers protest in Ludhiana

In the wake of three instances of sanitary workers falling sick while cleaning sewage lines manually reported in Ludhiana within a month despite manual scavenging being banned by the Supreme Court of India, the sanitary workers union protested at Zone-B office of Ludhiana Municipal Corporation Tuesday.

In a demand letter submitted to the Mayor and MC commissioner, the sanitary workers demanded that councillors should not interfere in their working as they force them to go inside manholes and clean sewage manually. They asserted that it is the responsibility of area engineers who have technical know-how, to get work done from them not the councillors. Further they said, if Mayor or municipal commissioner cannot stop councillors from interfering in their work, then it should be taken in writing from them that if any untoward incident happens with any sanitary worker while cleaning manhole, the councillor will be responsible for it.

Sudhir Dhariwal from Sewermen Municipal Karamchari Dal, Ludhiana said that on September 9, a sanitary worker Satvir got unconscious after inhaling poisonous gas emanating from manhole in New Subhash Nagar of ward number 7.

He alleged that husband of local Congress councillor had forced Satvir to go inside manhole and clean it manually. “Either stop councillors from interfering in our work or make them responsible for it if anything happens to any of our men,” he said adding that union is also demanding registration of FIR against councillor and her husband. ENS

