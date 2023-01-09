Punjab: Mansa jail DSP, wife arrested for running govt job racket, duping unemployed youths

The Ludhiana Police arrested Mansa deputy superintendent of police (Jails) and his wife for allegedly running a job racket. The couple used to dupe unemployed youths by promising them government jobs in Punjab Police and other departments.

Police said that the officer’s wife would pose as a magistrate to influence their targets and extort money on pretext of getting them government jobs.

Police recovered three police uniforms, two fake job letters, 10 forms of Punjab police recruitment and Rs 1 lakh from them apart from an SUV Toyota Fortuner and gold jewelry. Police recovered three police uniforms, two fake job letters, 10 forms of Punjab police recruitment and Rs 1 lakh from them apart from an SUV Toyota Fortuner and gold jewelry.

Addressing a press conference, Ludhiana police commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu said that DSP Narpinder Singh (35) and his wife Deep Kiran (35), residents of Sector 39 of Jamalpur, Ludhiana, were arrested after at least four complaints were received against them.

Their two accomplices — Sukhdev Singh of Sahnewal and Lakhwinder Singh of Mandi Gobindgarh — are absconding and they used to help the couple in finding unemployed youths who had applied for government jobs.

Sidhu said that a joint team of CIA staff-2 and Moti Nagar police nabbed Deep Kiran on a tip-off. During her questioning, her husband was also found involved in the racket.

Sidhu added that Kiran posing as a judge (magistrate) promised them jobs in exchange of money. She would take Rs 5 t0 8 lakh from them on the pretext of getting them hired as constable or Sub-Inspector.

It was a second marriage for both DSP Singh and Kiran and both had got married just around a year back.

An FIR under Sections 406, 465, 420, 467, 468, 471, and 120-B of IPC has been registered against the accused at Moti Nagar police station.