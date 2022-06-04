Man’s head, legs chopped off in Moga market

A man died after he was allegedly attacked with swords and other sharp edged weapons in Badhni Kalan of Moga on Friday. Police said that the attackers, believed to be five or six, came on two bikes at Bada Bazaar of Badhni Kalan and opened attack on Desraj (28).

The accused chopped off his head and legs. The man died on the spot. Police said that reportedly the deceased, who was a labourer, had an altercation with the accused a few days ago . Police said that he went to the market on foot on Friday and when he saw the accused coming towards him, he tried to run.

Some local laborers rushed him to the hospital but he was declared brought dead.

Inspector Partap Singh, SHO of Badhni Kalan police station, said that the body was taken to mortuary at Civil Hospital for autopsy. An FIR for murder was registered against the unidentified accused. Some locals told police that three attackers had covered their faces while faces of three others were visible.