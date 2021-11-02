Manpreet’s brother-in-law files criminal defamation suit against Kejriwal

Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal’s brother-in-law and senior Congress leader Jaijeet Singh Johal Monday filed a criminal defamation suit against AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Johal through his lawyer Sanjay Goyal filed the suit in the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Bathinda, Kapil Dev Singla, alleging that Kejriwal had made absurd statements to tarnish his political image. He said that Kejriwal was accustomed to politicising a false allegation which was exemplified by the fact that he had earlier apologised to SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia and BJP leader Arun Jaitley for the allegations.

Johal recorded his statement in the court. The next hearing will be held on November 15.

Johal alleged that Kejriwal had been misleading the people of Punjab to engage in false politics.

Even though Kejriwal has faced many cases of defamation before, he has been apologising every time but now he will not forgive Kejriwal, Johal added.

On October 29, Kejriwal during a meeting with traders had made some comments against him and shortly afterwards, Johal had announced that he would file a defamation suit against Kejriwal.

Senior Congress leaders Rajan Garg, Baljinder Thekedar, Master Harmandar Singh, Guriqbal Singh Chahal and all the councilors were present on the occasion.