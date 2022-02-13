Manohar Lal Khattar’s visit to Punjab called off

The BJP has cancelled all the three rallies of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar scheduled for Saturday, stating that he was busy. However, 23 farmer unions of Punjab said it was because of their proposed protest at all the rally sites in the state.

On Saturday, BKU Dakaunda also took out a victory rally at the grain market of Jagraon to celebrate the development. Khattar was supposed to address rallies in Gill and Jagraon constituencies of Ludhiana district while the third one was in Kapurthala.