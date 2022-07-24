Mann Govt making sincere efforts to start Halwara airport soon: AAP’s Sanjeev Arora

AAP’s Rajya Sabha member Sanjeev Arora said Sunday that the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government is making sincere efforts to get the Halwara international airport in Ludhiana operational at the earliest.

Arora, also an industrialist from Ludhiana, said that a few meetings at the state Government’s level have already taken place on the issue and that he also held a meeting with the chairman of the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

“Two internal meetings of the state Government have also taken place in this regard. It has been decided in these meetings that the remaining expenditure is to be borne by the state government,” said Arora in a statement.

Arora said the state government has so far spent Rs 52 crore on the project on acquiring land and constructing roads. Now, an interim terminal has to be set up at a cost of around Rs 12 to Rs 15 crore. “The state government has held a meeting to finalise its details,” he said.

Arora said once the Halwara airport is functional, the Sahnewal domestic airport in the city will be closed and the AAI will commercialise it. “Once the Sahnewal airport is monetised, then the state government will get 51 per cent of the invested money back from the AAI. CM Mann has also shot off a letter to Minister for Civil Aviation that the payment is released against monetisation of the Sahnewal airport,” he added.

“However, the state government has decided that it will not wait for the release of the payment from the AAI and it will set up the initial terminal at Halwara with its own resources,” he said.