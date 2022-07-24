Mann Govt making sincere efforts to start Halwara airport soon: AAP’s Sanjeev Arora

July 24, 2022 3:47:47 pm
AAP’s Rajya Sabha member Sanjeev Arora said Sunday that the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government is making sincere efforts to get the Halwara international airport in Ludhiana operational at the earliest.
Arora, also an industrialist from Ludhiana, said that a few meetings at the state Government’s level have already taken place on the issue and that he also held a meeting with the chairman of the Airports Authority of India (AAI).
“Two internal meetings of the state Government have also taken place in this regard. It has been decided in these meetings that the remaining expenditure is to be borne by the state government,” said Arora in a statement.
Arora said the state government has so far spent Rs 52 crore on the project on acquiring land and constructing roads. Now, an interim terminal has to be set up at a cost of around Rs 12 to Rs 15 crore. “The state government has held a meeting to finalise its details,” he said.
Subscriber Only Stories
Arora said once the Halwara airport is functional, the Sahnewal domestic airport in the city will be closed and the AAI will commercialise it. “Once the Sahnewal airport is monetised, then the state government will get 51 per cent of the invested money back from the AAI. CM Mann has also shot off a letter to Minister for Civil Aviation that the payment is released against monetisation of the Sahnewal airport,” he added.
“However, the state government has decided that it will not wait for the release of the payment from the AAI and it will set up the initial terminal at Halwara with its own resources,” he said.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Ranbir Kapoor, who returns to the big screen with Shamshera, has his heart set on his new avatarsPremium
Lenovo Yoga AIO 7: A statement piece, in every sensePremium
Latest News
Karnataka: Railways to run additional trains between Bengaluru and Mangaluru following frequent landslides
Neeraj Chopra reveals heart warming conversation with Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem after World Championships final
China launches second space station module, Wentian
Labourer from Madhya Pradesh killed in attack by lions in Gujarat’s Amreli
30 injured as MSRTC bus turns on its side in Solapur, Maharashtra CM Shinde announces aid
Mithun Chakraborty says he ‘thought of committing suicide’ during struggle days: ‘I am a born fighter, didn’t know how to lose’
Mohali: Gang smuggling narcotics in ambulance caught with 8 kg opium, three held
Chhavi Mittal breaks ‘pre-conceived notions’ about cancer three months after her surgery
How can Sri Lanka recover from economic collapse?
Thomas Tuchel says he ‘cannot guarantee’ Chelsea will be ready for season start after pre-season defeat to Arsenal
CISCE ISC 12th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Here’s how to check score online, via SMS
Vicky Kaushal celebrates ‘Masaan Day’ as film completes 7 years, father Sham Kaushal says ‘proud of you puttar’