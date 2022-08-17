Mann blames brain drain on unemployment: ‘houses lying locked in villages…not purna azadi’

August 17, 2022 8:33:09 am
Urging people of Punjab to wage a war against social maladies such as unemployment, corruption and communalism, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has said while the freedom fighters sacrificed their lives to free the country from foreigners, it was unfortunate that youth, especially from state, were making all efforts to reach foreign shores due to lack of jobs back home.
“Freedom fighters sacrificed their lives to flush out foreign rulers. It is unfortunate that today we are trying to reach those foreign countries…Our youngsters are running to Canada, the US…their parents are also supporting the immigration fearing they will get into bad company here. Along with a child, Rs 25 lakh and his entire family moves abroad. Houses are lying locked in villages. If there would be no people left in Punjab, then what is the use of being an MP or MLA,” said Mann.
“This is not ‘purna azadi”. The true azadi will come the day students from government schools will reach high posts…I want to assure the parents that now it’s your own government in Punjab. We will open new medical colleges, schools and stadiums in Punjab so that your children get all opportunities here,” he added.
The CM, earlier in April, had said his government is committed to stop ‘brain drain’ by creating new opportunities in the state so that youngsters don’t have to go abroad. “Give us some time. We will create such conditions that even foreigners come to Punjab to look for jobs,” he had said.
Speaking at a state-level function at the Guru Nanak Stadium here on the occasion of Independence Day on Monday, Mann said that no one knows tricolour better than Punjabis, who made maximum sacrifice in the country’s freedom struggle.
“In every village of Punjab, there is a memorial or a statue in memory of the martyrs. Even today thousands of our youths are protecting the borders. The first bullet from the enemy has to face the chest of Punjabis. To protect the honour of the tricolour, our youth come home wrapped in it,” said Mann.
Mann said freedom fighters like Baba Ram Singh, Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev, Bhagat Singh, Lala Lajpat Rai and many others shed their blood for the country’s freedom. It is unfortunate that some people are raising questions over the contribution of these national heroes, he said without naming anyone. “Questioning the credentials of martyrs is an unpardonable crime,” he added.
Last month, Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann had called Bhagat Singh a “terrorist”.
The CM said there’s still the lingering pain of partition in our hearts.
The people of Punjab should join hands and weed out social maladies like unemployment, corruption, communalism and social discrimination to make Punjab ‘rangla’ again. This mission cannot be accomplished without the active support of people, he said.
Stating that services of 3,600 safai karamcharis and safai mitras working on contract with Ludhiana Municipal Corporation were being regularized, Mann also symbolically handed over the letters of regularization to two safai sewaks — Deepal Kumar and Monika.
Mann said that AAP government has fulfilled its promise of regularizing services of all sanitation employees engaged in civic bodies.
He also launched a new website of Ludhiana Police Commissionerate where people can lodge their complaints, monitor its progress and get the report sitting at home.
