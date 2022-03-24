Man who shot himself after blaming a cop for harassment, dies

Twelve days after a 31-year-old man shot himself with an illegal pistol in the car outside his house in Shaheed Baba Deep Singh Nagar of Ludhiana, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment at DMCH, Wednesday. The victim had shot himself in the head.

Before shooting himself, the victim, Kulwinder Singh alias Jassi, had recorded a video in which he accused an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) deputed at CIA staff-1, Kulwinder Dhuri, of harassing him. In the video, Kulwinder mentioned that ASI Kulwinder was threatening to implicate him in a false case and would also abuse him. Even the victim’s father, Balwinder Singh, had said that his son had been depressed for a long time as the ASI was threatening him for money.

The Dugri police had booked the victim for possessing an illegal weapon and for putting the lives of others in danger. Later, when the video surfaced on social media, senior officials marked inquiry in the matter.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP South) Deep Kamal said that further action will be taken after recording the statement of the victim’s parents.

“As of now, the victim’s parents have not recorded their statement with the police. Once the statement is recorded, the case will be registered accordingly,” he said.