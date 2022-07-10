Man who helped in supplying weapons for Moosewala’s murder attacked in jail

A group of inmates allegedly attacked Amritsar resident Satbir Singh, who was arrested by Ludhiana police for allegedly supplying weapons for Moosewala’s murder, inside Ludhiana Central Jail, Saturday.

Satbir and his accomplice Sandeep Singh Kahlon, who is the nephew of former Akali Dal leader Nirmal Singh Kahlon, was arrested on June 30 for allegedly supplying illegal weapons.

Additional superintendent of Ludhiana Central Jail Satnam Singh said that Satbir, who belongs to Talwandi Rai Dadu village of Ajnala in Amritsar, was brought to Ludhiana jail on July 8 after court sent him to judicial custody. “He was attacked by some unidentified inmates and in his statement he said that he is unable to identify them. He has suffered minor injuries on his head and legs. We have started investigation to identify the attackers. However, it might be a case of outrage as Moosewala’s murder is an emotive issue for many even inside the jail,” said the officer.

Ludhiana police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma said that Satbir was taken to Civil hospital for check-up. “We will register an FIR as per the statement received from the jail staff. Since the attackers are yet to be identified, we cannot conclude that it was a case of inter-gang rivalry,” he said.