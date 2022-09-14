Man throws 2-year-old son into canal after dispute with wife; held for murder

The Ludhiana police Wednesday arrested a man for allegedly pushing his two-year-old son into the canal after a dispute with his wife. Police said that the body of the child was yet to be recovered.

Bhupinder Singh, 32, a resident of Bhaini Sahib, allegedly took away his two-year-old son Gurkirat alias Garry on the pretext of an outing on September 1. He had a dispute with his wife Harjit Kaur, said the police. However, he did not return home following which his wife complained to the police about the missing child and alleged that her husband kidnapped the boy. An FIR was registered.

Inspector Kulbir Singh, SHO of Koomkalan police station, said that Bhupinder Singh was arrested after 13 days of the incident as he had fled to Delhi. After his arrest on Wednesday, he confessed that he pushed the boy into the canal near Gurthali bridge. He claimed that he also wanted to commit suicide and jump into the canal but could not muster courage to do so. He first pushed the child into the canal but then failed to jump himself.

The accused in his statement said that he had watched his son being swept away and then hid himself to avoid arrest. However, the accused’s wife said that his husband seemed to be lying. She said that the accused along with his lover must have hid her son somewhere as the body of her son has not been recovered yet.

The SHO said that efforts were being made to recover the body after Singh’s confession. “We are trying to find the body from the canal as the man has claimed that he pushed the child in the canal,” he said. Police said that sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the IPC were added to the FIR registered at Koomkalan police station.