Saturday, Sep 03, 2022

Man strangles woman to death for refusing his marriage proposal

The accused, identified as Sukhdeep Singh, 26, of Nangal Kalan village has been arrested from near Narangwal and booked for murder.

A man allegedly strangled a beauty parlour owner to death with her dupatta for turning down his marriage proposal in Jodhan area of Ludhiana district late on Friday.

The accused, identified as Sukhdeep Singh, 26, of Nangal Kalan village has been arrested from near Narangwal and booked for murder. He works as an assistant of with a medical practitioner.

Inspector Davinder Singh, SHO of Jodhan police station, said that the woman, Ravinder alias Ruby, 26, of Shehzaad village, was a divorcee and has a four-year-old daughter.

“On Friday, when she was at her beauty parlour, the accused barged inside and forced her colleague to leave. They then had an argument after he asked her to marry him. When she did not agree, Sukhdeep first attacked her with scissors and then strangled her to death her dupatta. Ruby’s parents reached the spot after being informed by her colleague. They broke open the door and saw her body lying on the floor,” the SHO said, adding that a case of murder has been registered on the complaint of Charanjit Singh, father of the victim.

The family of the victim stated that Ravinder met Sukhdeep four months ago but when he started forcing her to marry, she had started avoiding him. A week ago, the accused had gone to the house of the victim and created a scene.

