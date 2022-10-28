Man stabs 19-year-old wife to death in Ludhiana

A man from Bihar allegedly stabbed his 19-year-old wife to death in New Janta Nagar of Ludhiana on Friday morning.

According to police, the accused stabbed the woman at least six times in her stomach.

The incident took place in Ludhiana where the woman was living with her parents in their rented accommodation.

While the accused has been identified as 21-year-old Nityai, the victim has been identified as Santosh.

Inspector Parmod Kumar, SHO Shimlapuri police station, said that the couple got married some six months ago. It was a love marriage. They were living in Bihar. However, after Nityai got a job in Pune as a factory worker, he shifted there. According to the parents of the victim, after Nityai shifted to Pune, his parents started harassing Santosh for dowry following which she moved to her maternal house in Ludhiana around a month ago.

“Nityai had tried to convince Santosh to return to Bihar before the Chhath Pooja festivities but in vain. Nityai told her that he will take her to Bihar on Friday along with him, but she refused. Nityai made a call to Santosh at 4.30 am on Friday and asked her to open the main door of their rented accommodation. As she opened the door, the accused stabbed her multiple times with a sharp-edged weapon and fled the spot,” said the SHO.

A murder case has been registered against the accused at Shimlapuri police station and teams have been formed to arrest the accused, said the police.