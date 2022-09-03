Man opens fire after argument over pet defecating in front of house escalates

A man allegedly opened fire at his neighbors in Sector 32-A on Chandigarh Road of Ludhiana, Friday, hours after there was an argument over the man’s pet dog pooping.

Police said that the neighbor of the man had objected after the man’s dog defecated near his house on Thursday night, which led to an argument. An FIR has been lodged and the accused in the case booked, police said.

On Friday morning, the man, his father and other accomplices allegedly went to his neighbor’s house and opened fire twice with a 32 bore weapon.

Police have recovered two bullet shells from the spot.

The accused in the case have been identified as Vijay Gambhir, his son Siddharth Gambhir and their accomplices, who are yet to be identified.

The complainant, Raman Kapoor, said that on Thursday night, at around 10 pm, his father had gone out for a walk, when Vijay Gambhir, his wife and their pet were also out taking a walk.

“My father objected when their pet dog defecated near our house. This led to an argument with Vijay abusing my father. I rushed out and intervened, following which they left the spot. But before leaving Vijay threatened that his son will not spare us,” Raman said.

He added that on Friday morning, at around 8.30 am, four men — including Siddharth Gambhir — turned up at their house and started damaging their window panes.

“When I came out, the accused opened fire at me. He wanted to hit me but missed. When we raised the alarm and tried to fight back, the accused fired another shot and fled from the spot,” said Raman.

The family members of the complainant also recorded a video of the incident on their mobile phone, which was submitted to the police as evidence.

Inspector Davinder Sharma, SHO, division number 7 police station, said that the police have recovered two bullet shells and registered an FIR under Section 307 of IPC against the accused. They are yet to be arrested. “There was a minor argument over the dog defecating near the house of the complainant last night. The argument escalated and finally culminated in the firing incident,” he said.