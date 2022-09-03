scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 02, 2022

Man opens fire after argument over pet defecating in front of house escalates

Police said that the neighbor of the man had objected after the man's dog defecated near his house on Thursday night, which led to an argument.

Police have recovered two bullet shells from the spot. (Representational/File)

A man allegedly opened fire at his neighbors in Sector 32-A on Chandigarh Road of Ludhiana, Friday, hours after there was an argument over the man’s pet dog pooping.

Police said that the neighbor of the man had objected after the man’s dog defecated near his house on Thursday night, which led to an argument. An FIR has been lodged and the accused in the case booked, police said.

On Friday morning, the man, his father and other accomplices allegedly went to his neighbor’s house and opened fire twice with a 32 bore weapon.

Police have recovered two bullet shells from the spot.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘IMF bailout’ or ‘Propert...Premium
UPSC Key-September 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘IMF bailout’ or ‘Propert...
The complex legacy of Mikhail Gorbachev: The global leader Russia needed ...Premium
The complex legacy of Mikhail Gorbachev: The global leader Russia needed ...
‘This is a warning’: As Himalayan glaciers melt, Indian scien...Premium
‘This is a warning’: As Himalayan glaciers melt, Indian scien...
Cuttputlli movie review: Akshay Kumar film serves tedium instead of edge-...Premium
Cuttputlli movie review: Akshay Kumar film serves tedium instead of edge-...

The accused in the case have been identified as Vijay Gambhir, his son Siddharth Gambhir and their accomplices, who are yet to be identified.

The complainant, Raman Kapoor, said that on Thursday night, at around 10 pm, his father had gone out for a walk, when Vijay Gambhir, his wife and their pet were also out taking a walk.

“My father objected when their pet dog defecated near our house. This led to an argument with Vijay abusing my father. I rushed out and intervened, following which they left the spot. But before leaving Vijay threatened that his son will not spare us,” Raman said.

He added that on Friday morning, at around 8.30 am, four men — including Siddharth Gambhir — turned up at their house and started damaging their window panes.

Advertisement

“When I came out, the accused opened fire at me. He wanted to hit me but missed. When we raised the alarm and tried to fight back, the accused fired another shot and fled from the spot,” said Raman.

The family members of the complainant also recorded a video of the incident on their mobile phone, which was submitted to the police as evidence.

Inspector Davinder Sharma, SHO, division number 7 police station, said that the police have recovered two bullet shells and registered an FIR under Section 307 of IPC against the accused. They are yet to be arrested. “There was a minor argument over the dog defecating near the house of the complainant last night. The argument escalated and finally culminated in the firing incident,” he said.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 03-09-2022 at 02:47:01 am
Next Story

Three professors booked for ‘sexually harassing’ students

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

G7 finance chiefs agree on Russian oil price cap but level not yet set

G7 finance chiefs agree on Russian oil price cap but level not yet set

Opinion | The inner life of Virat Kohli

Opinion | The inner life of Virat Kohli

The complex legacy of Gorbachev: The leader Russia needed but did not want

The complex legacy of Gorbachev: The leader Russia needed but did not want

Premium
‘Operation Lotus’: AAP MLAs seek meeting with President

‘Operation Lotus’: AAP MLAs seek meeting with President

Remembering Munich 1972: Horrific personal accounts of Olympics’ gravest hour

Remembering Munich 1972: Horrific personal accounts of Olympics’ gravest hour

What investors should keep in mind in see-saw market swings

What investors should keep in mind in see-saw market swings

Premium
Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2 is twice as dramatic
First Impression

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2 is twice as dramatic

3 days, 3 murders, similar style — serial killer chill down an MP town's spine

3 days, 3 murders, similar style — serial killer chill down an MP town's spine

Premium
The origin of Naagin dance & how it became a symbol of Sri Lanka-Bangladesh rivalry

The origin of Naagin dance & how it became a symbol of Sri Lanka-Bangladesh rivalry

The in-box charger is dying as more brands pick up Apple’s trend

The in-box charger is dying as more brands pick up Apple’s trend

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 02: Latest News
Advertisement