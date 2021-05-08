Ludhiana: Man murders wife, daughter with hammer, missing after threatening to kill self

Two men posing as auto rickshaw drivers approached the hotel's reception counter and told staffer Naushad Buraniya that they had ferried a person to the hotel the previous night, and wanted to collect money from him.

A man from Ludhiana’s Sherpur Kalan allegedly murdered his wife and daughter by attacking them in sleep with a hammer. Their bodies were found at their house Friday. Police kept searching for the man Saturday after he threatened to commit suicide by jumping into the Doraha canal. His whereabouts are still not known. On Friday, the man’s scooter and wallet were found near the canal.

Police said that Pyara Singh (60), a labourer in a local factory, attacked his wife Swaranjit Kaur (50) and daughter Rajdeep Kaur (29) with a hammer, while they were sleeping. Both were hit with a hammer in their heads. While Swaranjit died on the spot, Rajdeep succumbed to her injuries during treatment at a hospital.

After allegedly committing both murders, he fled from there and called his nephew. On the phone, he told his nephew that he had killed both his wife and daughter and now he is going to end his own life by jumping into the Doraha canal.

Police said that on Saturday divers continued to search for a body in the canal for the entire day but found nothing. However, it was still unclear if he actually jumped in the canal or was absconding, said Inspector Parmod Kumar, SHO Moti Nagar police station.

The SHO further said that the man’s daughter, Rajdeep Kaur, was scheduled to get married on February 21.

“The family had done shopping and preparations were in full swing. It is only after Pyara Singh’s arrest that reason would be clear why he killed his wife and daughter. We have not found any note. He just told his nephew on call that he had killed his wife and daughter and now he was going to end his own life by jumping into the Doraha canal. Divers were put on duty for the whole day to locate him but nothing was found. His whereabouts are unknown yet,” said SHO.

He added that it was unclear if the girl was being married against her wish or if there was any other issue at home. “Only three members of this family were present at home when the incident happened. Their relatives are also unaware if there was any issue. All were preparing for the girl’s marriage,” said the SHO.

Police have registered an FIR for murder against Pyara Singh at Moti Nagar police station under Section 302 of IPC on the statement of his nephew, Gurpreet Singh.