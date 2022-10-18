Man murdered by wife, her paramour in Ludhiana; accused arrested

A woman, along with her paramour, has allegedly murdered her husband at Phullanwal village of Ludhiana.

Later, the accused tried to pass it off as a road accident death and took the victim to a hospital. They were arrested on Monday.

The accused, who confessed to their crime, were identified as Gudia Devi, 30, of Phullanwal and her paramour Shailendra Kumar, 38, of Jawaddi.

An FIR for murder was registered at Sadar police station under Section 302 of IPC on a statement by Shuda Devi of Fatehpur (UP) who is the sister of the victim, Surinder Gupta, 32. Surinder Gupta was a vegetable vendor.

Inspector Gurpreet Singh, Sadar police station, said that Gudia Devi and Shailendra Kumar have been in a relationship for at least a decade. Surinder Gupta was aware of it and he used to deter his wife from meeting Shailendra Kumar.

“On October 14, Surinder Gupta had a verbal spat with his wife over her illicit relations. Following the wordy duel, Gudia Devi asked Shailendra Kumar to come to their rented accommodation. The accused took Gupta with them on the pretext of discussing the issue. After walking 500 metres away from the rented house, the accused attacked him with an iron rod,” said the SHO.

“The accused then rushed the victim to a hospital claiming that he met with a road accident. The doctors referred him to Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, where he succumbed to his injuries,” he added.

The SHO said that it was revealed in the autopsy that Surinder Gupta had died of a head injury inflicted by some blunt weapon.

The victim had two sons aged seven and five.