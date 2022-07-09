Man kills self after attacking wife, in-laws with swords in Punjab’s Moga

A man allegedly attacked his wife and four members of her family with swords at her house in Tatariyewala village in Punjab’s Moga on Saturday morning. The police said the man then returned to his house in Khosa Pando village and allegedly died by suicide.

According to the police, the attacker Gurmukh Singh was upset after his wife Gurmeet Kaur separated from him and started living at her parents’ house. After she refused to return, Singh went to her house and, in a fit of rage, assaulted Kaur and her family members, they said.

Officers identified the injured as Gurmeet Kaur, her father Sarwan Singh, mother Paramjit Kaur, brother Laxman Singh and one Harpreet Kaur. Moga SSP Gulneet Singh Khurana said that a first information report (FIR) was being registered.

Station house officer of Mynah police station inspector Iqbal Hussain said the injured were admitted to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital, Faridkot for treatment. “The condition of Gurmeet Kaur and her mother is serious. They have undergone surgeries. The couple had a dispute and the wife started living separately. The man attacked them with swords and other sharp-edged weapons,” the SHO said.