Man kills brother, tries to pass it off as road accident

Man from Halwara in Ludhiana allegedly murdered his elder brother on Ludhiana-Bathinda road late on Monday and tried to portray it as an accidental death. He claimed that an unidentified vehicle crushed his brother.

However, after scanning the CCTV footage of cameras installed in the vicinity, police arrested the accused Balwinder Singh (24). At the time of the incident the accused was allegedly drunk. The victim was identified as Kabal Singh (27).

Police registered an FIR on the statement of Ranjit Singh, cousin of the deceased, following which Balwinder was arrested.

Kabal Singh, Balwinder Singh and their father Lakhbir Singh are labourers. According to Ranjit Singh, both brothers used to fight over petty issues on daily. Sub inspector Balwinder Singh, SHO of Sudhar police station, said that Kabal and Balwinder had a verbal spat Monday. Kabal left home and reached Ludhiana-Bathinda road. Balwinder followed him, picked a brick and hit Kabal on his head and face repeatedly till he died.

“After realising that he had killed his brother, Balwinder tried to portray it as a road accident. He knocked at the doors of locals said that his brother met with an accident. Thereafter, the village sarpanch called the police,” the SHO said. “The injuries suggested that he was murdered, following which police scanned the CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity. Balwinder was seen attacking his brother with a brick,” he added.