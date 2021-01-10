Ludhiana: Man held for ‘tearing’ Gutka Sahib pages, dumping them outside home

The torn pages of Gutka Sahib found outside his home were handed over to nearby gurdwara and an FIR was registered against him. (Representational)

Police arrested a man for allegedly tearing the pages of holy text Gutka Sahib and dumping them outside his home in Marr Colony of Ludhiana Saturday.

Police said that the man, identified as Balwinder Singh (36), was a ‘drug addict’ and used to ‘quarrel with family often’.

The torn pages of Gutka Sahib found outside his home were handed over to nearby gurdwara and an FIR was registered against him. Inspector Pavittar Singh, SHO of Daba police station, said that information was received around 8 am on Saturday that pages of holy text were found torn outside the house of the accused.

“During interrogation, he revealed that he was under the influence of drugs and liquor when he did this act. He tore the pages and threw them outside his house. Though he also had a minor spat with his parents following which his sister intervened and took parents with her, he says the fight with parents wasn’t any reason for provocation. He used to fight with his parents and wife often. The reason for why he committed this act is still unclear,” the SHO said.

The accused is a street vendor and sells clothes on a handcart. The SHO said that Gutka Sahib text was present inside home of the accused and he did not steal it from any gurdwara. “He is a Sikh but not turbaned,” the SHO said.

An FIR under Section 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage reli­gious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or reli­gious beliefs) of the IPC was registered at Daba police station.