Man held for killing father in Ludhiana

A man allegedly attacked his father with a brick leading to his death, in Grewal Colony of Hambran in Ludhiana.

The accused was allegedly drunk, and the clash happened when the father tried to deter him from drinking.

The victim has been identified as Ranjan Chauhan, 55, a native of Deoria. On Thursday night, Ranjan Chauhan stopped Ramakant from drinking and asked him to help him run the house but the accused attacked him with a brick. Ladhowal police filed a murder case and arrested Ramakant.