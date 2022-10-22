Man hacked to death, friend seriously injured in Ludhiana clash

A man was allegedly hacked to death by two miscreants and their accomplices in Bhamian area of Jamalpur here late on Friday. His friend was also allegedly injured in the attack who has been admitted to a hospital, where his condition is stated to be serious.

The deceased was identified as Paras Kumar, 28, of Moti Nagar. He worked as a collection agent with Sandeep Singh, who is a financier. The injured was identified as Abhishek Avi.

The accused were identified as Ajay Pandit, his brother Rajan Pandit, Vishal Sood, Simran Sood, Chandan Bharti, Sumit Khanna, Sachin Bhatti, Deepu, Sankit and Sagar, while three others are yet to be identified.

Police said that the accused had an old rivalry with Sandeep Singh due to which they targeted Paras Kumar.

Paras Kumar, along with Abhishek Avi, was passing through the Bhamian area on a scooter when the accused allegedly waylaid him. They allegedly assaulted Paras Kumar with sharp-edged weapons and also thrashed Abhishek Avi when he tried to intervene. After passers-by and local residents gathered there, the accused escaped from the spot.

The victims were rushed to the hospital where the doctors declared Paras Kumar dead on arrival.



Police said that on October 10, Paras Kumar had accompanied Sandeep Singh and his two friends Neeraj and Nihal to Ludhiana court complex where the accused Rajan Pandit, Chotu Jawaddi and other accomplices had indulged in a spat with them. However the police intervened and averted a clash. But Rajan Pandit had issued threats to Paras Kumar after the incident.

Inspector Bikramjit Singh, SHO Jamalpur police station, said that following a complaint lodged by Shivani, wife of Paras Kumar, an FIR under Sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 506 (criminal intimidation), 148 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly) and 120-B (Criminal intimidation) of IPC was filed against the accused.

Ajay Pandit and Rajan Pandit had been booked in other cases in the past, the SHO added.