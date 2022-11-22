scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022

Man bludgeons wife to death with griddle in Moga, arrested

The police said that the man was arrested and booked for murder. The woman's body was handed over to her family after autopsy.

The police said that the man was arrested and booked for murder. (File)

A man allegedly bludgeoned his wife to death with a griddle at their residence in Moga city’s Chakki Wali Gali late on Sunday.

Police said that the accused (Parminder Singh) attacked his wife (Rajni) with a griddle (‘tawa’) when she was working in the kitchen. He hit her in the head following which she started bleeding profusely, and died.

Police said that Parminder Singh used to suspect his wife of infidelity. He was unemployed, while his wife was earning their livelihood by working as domestic help at different homes. The couple have two children.

“On Sunday night, the couple had a heated argument after Parminder Singh suspected Rajni of having an extramarital affair. In a fit of rage, he hit Rajni with a griddle when she was in the kitchen. She started bleeding due to head injury and died,” said Inspector Daljit Singh, SHO, Moga city-1 police station.

“Parminder Singh used to consume liquor often, but it is being investigated if he was drunk when the incident took place,” said the SHO.

First published on: 22-11-2022 at 09:09:46 am
