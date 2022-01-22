Sparks fly as Congress, AAP candidates hold programmes in same lane

TENSION could be seen in Baghwala Mohalla in Malerkotla district late on Thursday evening when supporters of Congress candidate Razia Sultana and AAP candidate Jamil-ur-Rehman had a verbal war of words as their stages were set up very close to each other in the same lane.

Things took an ugly turn when Mohd Mustafa, former Punjab DGP and the husband of Congress candidate Sultana, in his speech threatened that he will not let any “jalsa” (gathering) of AAP take place near his party’s political gathering .

However, AAP workers continued to raise slogans against police and even Mohd Mustafa, who is also principal strategic advisor to PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, near the Congress stage.

The returning officer of Malerkotla, meanwhile, issued notices of violation of model code of conduct to both parties and sought explanation within 24 hours.

Tension started when stages of AAP and Congress were set up in the same lane within 20-25 feet in Baghwala Mohalla, which is near Sirhindi Gate and both programmes were scheduled for the evening.

“DJ of Congress was causing disturbance to AAP’s function and speakers of AAP were also not audible. AAP supporters raised slogans from their venue and didn’t go near Congress’s stage,” said Waseem Sheikh, secretary Muslim Sikh federation Punjab who was present at the venue. However, at one point, workers of both parties had started raising slogans against each other.

The one-minute speech of Mustafa has gone viral. In the video, he can be seen saying, “Ma ki kasam kha ke kehta hun.. inka koi bhi jalsa nahi hone dunga.. main kaumi fauji huun kaumi sipahi hun RSS ka agent nahi jo dar ke chhup jaun (I swear by my mother, I will not let any of their political function happen… I am an Armyman and a soldier of the community and not an RSS agent who will hide in fear.)

He added, “Agar dobara aisi harkat ki.. khuda kasam inke ghar main ghus ke marunga (if they repeat the same mistakes again, swear by God.. will enter their houses and beat them) I am giving a warning today… I am not fighting for votes, but I am fighting for the community.” He even said, “I want to tell the district police and the district administration if again such permission will be given along with my jalsa. I will create such situation that it will be difficult for them to control.”

Amid high tension, political programmes of both parties had to be winded up early after police intervention. AAP workers also raised slogans against Punjab police and Mustafa. AAP candidate Jameel-ur Rehman later wrote to the Election commission demanding transfer of three SHOs and a DSP of Malerkotla. Rehman said, “Open threats are a proof that Congress is trying to create terror in the area and are trying to vitiate the atmosphere of the constituency. I have complained to EC demanding transfer of three SHOs and a DSP as official machinery is being misused by the Congress openly. On Thursday evening, tension was created by Congress due to provocative speech by Mohd Mustafa.”

The Indian Express tried contacting Mohd Mustafa repeatedly, but he was not available for a comment.

While deputy commissioner Malerkotla Madhvi Kataria said that the concerned returning officer has been directed to act as per law, returning officer Jasbir Singh said that notices have been issued to Congress as well as AAP after looking at the videos of both parties. “We have listened to the speech content as well. They have been asked to explain themselves within 24 hours. It was a model code of conduct violation,” Jasbir Singh said.

He added, “Due care will be taken while giving permissions for public meetings to political parties. In the present case, venues were close due to which tension took place. We will take care that in future the venues are at a considerable distance.”

SSP Malerkotla Ravjot Kaur Grewal said, “We have lodged an FIR for violation of Covid norms by both political parties as gathering was more than prescribed by the election commission. Action is also being taken by the RO regarding violation of model code of conduct.”