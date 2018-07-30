Male nurse arrested for rape bid on patient

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

A man employed as a nurse with a private hospital was arrested and booked Sunday for allegedly attempting to rape a woman patient.

Ashish Roy, a male nurse on night duty, allegedly molested and attempted to rape the woman, a foreign national, at the hospital in the early hours of Sunday. She was admitted at hospital after symptoms of food poisoning Saturday night.

“The girl called her mother and said Roy attempted to rape her. She is visiting India with her parents,” said ADCP-2 Lakhbir Singh.

A police team soon reached the hospital and arrested the suspect. A probe was on, police said.

