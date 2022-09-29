Majithia: Recruit apprentice linemen in PSPCL as per earlier guidelines

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Wednesday demanded that apprentice linemen should be recruited in Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) as promised by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and as per the norms of the earlier government.

He asked Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to follow the ideals of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh in letter and spirit, and to not try to crush the voice of democratic dissent with brutal force. The former minister, who visited Bhedpura village in Patiala to express solidarity with apprentice linemen who are agitating atop an electricity tower, said it was shocking that the CM was taking out full-page advertisements on the birth anniversary of Bhagat Singh but not guarding the principles associated with the great freedom fighter.

“Apprentice linemen, physical training instructors (PTI), teachers and even associate professors are being beaten up mercilessly and humiliated when they try to meet the CM to remind him of the promises made to them. The CM should search his conscience and tell ‘is this the way to commemorate the anniversary of the Shaheed and treat the unemployed who are demanding their rights’.”

Asserting that eight of the apprentice linemen were from the CM’s village Satoj while another 50 were from Sangrur constituency, Majithia said, “These youths say the CM who had promised to give them jobs as was done during the SAD-led government, refuses to meet them now.”