Mahatma Gandhi ‘s statue vandalized in Punjab

A 3-ft statue of Mahatma Gandhi installed in a public park, also known as Gandhi Park, has been vandalised by mischievous elements in Rama Mandi town of Bathinda district in Punjab, police said. The incident happened on the intervening night between Thursday and Friday, they said.

The park is located adjacent to the local body office in Rama Mandi, which is around 30 kilometres from Bathinda city. The incident came to light on Friday morning when people noticed the vandalized statue of the Mahatma lying on the grass inside the park, police said. The head of the statue was missing.

Area Station House Officer Harjot Singh Mann reached the spot to take stock of the situation. He said the park had faulty lights and there was no gardener to maintain the premises. The municipal council has been asked to take care of the park.

The police have registered a case against the unidentified persons on the complaint of local body president Krishan Kumar. No arrest has been made so far in the case.

Urban Congress president Ashok Kumar Singla also reached the spot and alleged that the law and order situation was worsening in Punjab. “There is no fear of the police administration and the government among the mischievous elements, due to which incidents of theft and robbery have become a routine affair.”

He demanded strict action from the administration and the government by arresting the culprits responsible for this incident.

The footage of nearby CCTV cameras is being checked by the police to identify the offenders.

Meanwhile, the police officer said that they were searching the CCTV footage and promised that the culprits would be nabbed soon. He appealed to the public to maintain peace.