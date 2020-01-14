Maghi mela: SAD firm on hosting political conference, but shifts venue due to rain

After the rain ahead of Maghi mela in Muktsar. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh) After the rain ahead of Maghi mela in Muktsar. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

Despite criticism from Congress and AAP for planning to organise a political conference during Maghi Mela in Muktsar, SAD has decided to go ahead with its planned event claiming there is no Akal Takht diktat against doing so. However, rain has forced the party to shift its venue.

Maghi Mela is held at Muktsar on January 14. It is observed in the memory of the 40 ‘Muktas’ (the redeemed ones) who sacrificed their lives while fighting the Mughals in the last battle of the 10th Sikh Guru Gobind Singh in 1705. Congress and the AAP have not organised conferences at Shaheedi Jor Mela and Maghi Mela since 2017 citing the Akal Takht’s call against mixing religion with politics.

Muktsar MLA Kanwarjeet Rozy Barkandi, who is SAD’s incharge for rally arrangements, said: “One needs to go through the hukamnama of Akal Takht Sahib once again. The hukamnama was issued about Shaeedi Jor Mela at Fatehgarh Sahib which is observed to remember the supreme sacrifice of Chhote Sahibjade of Guru Gobind Singh. There was no mention about Maghi Mela where 40 Muktas sacrificed their lives while battling Mughals.”

Attacking the opposition, Barkandi added: “They (Congress and AAP) cannot gather people, hence they are running away from the political conference. It is Akali Dal’s tradition to remember the sacrifice of the ‘Chali Muktas’ at Maghi Mela by organising a conference and we will continue doing that.”

Rain played spoilsport as SAD chief Sukhbir Badal visited to review arrangements for the political conference Monday. Later, he told mediapersons, “Now, we have shifted the venue to Narayangarh palace on Malaut road which has a indoor as well as outdoor space. Workers are requested to reach there in large numbers.” Sources said that SAD suffered losses worth lakhs as the tent, stage were damaged completely due to rain.

SAD (Amritsar) will also be doing their conference at Bhai Mastan Singh Dera on Malaut road. Gurjant Singh from the party said,”Weather is likely to be clear tomorrow, but we will take a call tomorrow morning…Otherwise, our venue will remain the same.”

