Madan Lal Bagga quits SAD, hops over to the AAP ahead of 2022 Punjab polls

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Chaudhary Madan Lal Bagga on Sunday switched over to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Ludhiana.

On Sunday, AAP’s Punjab affairs co in-charge Raghav Chadha welcomed Bagga into the party in Ludhiana. Describing Bagga as a ‘leader who was very close to the Badals’, the AAP in a statement said that the former SAD leader joining them will be a big jolt to the Badals in Ludhiana.

Welcoming Bagga on the behalf of AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal, Raghav Chadha said, “With the joining of Madan Lal Bagga, AAP has become stronger not only in Ludhiana, but also in Punjab.”

Leader of Opposition in Vidhan Sabha, Harpal Singh Cheema, said that the Badals and the SAD in Ludhiana will be wiped out, now that Madan Lal Bagga had joined the AAP. Cheema said that the AAP will now for certain win the Punjab 2022 Assembly elections.

The AAP statement further said, “Madan Lal Bagga was a member of PAC of Akali Dal and senior vice president of the trade and industry wing. He has also been the vice-chairman of the Board of Commerce, Punjab, under the status of Minister of State in the previous SAD-BJP government, besides being the president of Shiromani Akali Dal, Ludhiana (urban), and councilor twice.”

Meanwhile, Bagga said he joined the AAP as he was impressed by the pro-people policies of the party. “The voters are increasingly starting to show faith in the AAP and are ready to look beyond traditional parties like the Congress, SAD, and the BJP. I was inspired by Arvind Kejriwal and have hence now decided to join the AAP.”

Lashing out at the Badals and the Congress, AAP national spokesperson and Punjab affairs co in-charge Raghav Chadha said that after 10 years of Badals’ mafia rule, now the Captain Amarinder Singh-led state government that came to power four and half years ago, had left every section of the state helpless. “At such a critical juncture, the Aam Aadmi Party is the only hope for the people of Punjab today,” he said.

Raghav Chadha said that today Punjab, and its politics, was going through a very bad period. “On one hand, the Badals had squandered all dignity and principles of the Shiromani Akali Dal and turned it into a private limited company. Congress, on the other hand, is a party that is not fighting for justice in the sacrilege case, not fighting for the rights of farmers-labourers and not speaking up against unemployment and drugs. It is not fighting for the dignity of women and the elderly and against the power mafia, sand mafia, transport mafia,” Chadha asserted. “The Congress is only fighting for the Chief Ministership and the presidency,” added Chadha.

Chadha said that Congress should end its internal fighting as soon as possible and should spend at least the last six months of its tenure in the service of the people. “Think of Punjab and the people of state, instead of the chair. Otherwise be prepared to face the wrath of the people, just like the Badals did,” he added.

In 2007, after being denied a ticket by the Congress to contest from Ludhiana North constituency, Bagga had contested as an independent from the seat and lost. He then had switched over to the SAD.

Likewise, ahead of the 2017 Punjab polls, Bagga again wanted to contest from Ludhiana North seat on a SAD ticket. But after Ludhiana North went to the BJP under the SAD-BJP alliance seat-sharing arrangement, he again contested from the seat as an independent and lost. Bagga was aspiring for a party ticket from Ludhiana North constituency for the 2022 elections. However, the seat was reserved for Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) under the SAD-BSP seat-sharing arrangement, prompting him to quit the party.