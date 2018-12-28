Ludhinana: SAD says Rajiv statue an encroachment, city’s Congress Mayor vows to protect it

Two days after a statue of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was vandalised at Salem Tabri area of Ludhiana, the Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal) submitted a complaint to the police commissioner calling the statue an ‘encroachment’ on public property.

SAD leaders, led by party’s spokesperson MaheshInder Singh Grewal, in their complaint stated that no permission of Municipal Corporation or any other department had been taken to put up this statue along the road which connects to the National Highway.

Reacting sharply to this complaint, Ludhiana Mayor Balkar Singh said,”This statue was installed at the said place more than 15 years ago. For the past 10 years, SAD-BJP was ruling the House. Why did they not see any encroachment during that time. They could have got it removed during those 10 years. Why such a hue and cry now. He was our former PM who sacrificed his life for the nation. This statue has occupied not more than 50 sq yard of land on road and we will get this agenda passed in the general house. Rather, we will also beautify this statue and will put up some iron railing around it, so that no one can damage it again.”

Meanwhile Prabhjot Singh Dhaliwal, a SAD leader and a resident of Sudhar village of Ludhiana district, has submitted complaint to police objecting to Congress leader Gursimran Singh Mand using his turban to clean the statue. In his complaint, he said,”On December 25, when I was passing through that place, I saw Mand cleaning the statue with his turban along with milk in the presence of (Ludhiana MP) Ravneet Singh Bittu and few unknown persons were raising slogans against Sikh community. They also threatened to kill me.” He has demanded registration of FIR against Mand, Bittu and other unknown persons under charges of hurting religious sentiments, criminal conspiracy, mischief and criminal intimidation.

Commenting on the SAD complaint, MP Ravneet Bittu said,”I think, Ludhiana Akali Dal needs to take tuition on politics as they are left with no issues and are therefore stooping so low. This is a party whose hands are full of stains due to desecration of Guru Granth Sahib. Hence, cleaning of the statue was necessary after it had been touched by such hands.”

Meanwhile, an NGO, Universal Human Rights Organisation, also submitted complaint against Mand and Bittu demanding registration of FIR against both for hurting religious sentiments. The complaint objects to the alleged use of turban for cleaning statue of Rajiv Gandhi.

On December 25, Youth Akali Dal leaders had vandalised the statue of Rajiv Gandhi. Gurdeep Singh Gosha and Meetpal Singh Dugri, Youth Akali Dal leaders who were booked in the case, were presented in court Thursday afternoon and were sent in judcial remand.

On Thursday, advocate Gaganpreet Singh moved a complaint in court against head constable Kewal Krishan and Rohit Kumar, alleging that Dugri and Gosha were tortured in custody. The court has admitted d the complaint and recorded the statement of Dugri and Gosha, the advocate said.