Ludhiana’s ‘breathing billboard’ turns black in nine days, raise questions over air quality

All it took was just nine days for a giant pair of “lungs” installed at a busy junction of Ludhiana to turn dark black from chalk white, raising concerns among citizens about the health impacts of breathing in the polluted air.

The lungs billboard is a part of the larger campaign initiated by Clean Air Punjab along with EcoSikh, BCM Arya Model Sr Secondary School and Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) to raise awareness about deteriorating air quality in the Malwa belt. Titled- ‘The Billboard that Breathes’ these ‘artificial’ lungs were put up outside the BCM Arya Model Sr Sec School, Shastri Nagar.

A similar pair of lungs installed at Mumbai in January 2020 took 14 days to go black, while one installed in Delhi (November 2018) just took six days. Experts, as well as local residents, have now asked the Punjab government to consider this ‘experiment’ as a warning sign and take strong measures to improve the air quality in this area.

According to Gurpreet Kaur, Campaign Manager, EcoSikh, the “lungs” turning black in a week should be an eye-opener for all. “We are fully aware of the worsening air quality in Ludhiana. We expect that efforts to lower pollution levels will be coordinated by the government and the general public as our health is at stake,” she said. Over a thousand students and educators have visited the billboard last week and voiced their concerns about the air pollution.

Calling access to clean air a fundamental human right, which the children are being denied Samita Kaur, a Warrior Moms member, stated that the greying of lungs billboards was evidence of the air’s toxicity. “Punjab has nine non-attainment cities. What purpose does the industrial growth in cities like Ludhiana serve? We don’t want Punjab to have a deplorable standard of living; our kids deserve better,” she said adding that despite our Punjab having a high cancer rate and a high childhood asthma rate we as a society chose to disregard the root causes of these problems.

Kaur went on to add that as a mother she is not only worried for all the children breathing toxic air but also extremely upset. “I want the relevant authorities to take pollution seriously since it’s a health emergency and no longer can be ignored,”

Dr Akashdeep, Senior Pulmonologist DMC, Ludhiana, said, :The number of people expressing complaints of shortness of breath, a persistent and recurrent cough, chronic bronchitis, obstructive airway disease, rhinitis, cancer, cardiovascular disease, and high blood pressure is closely correlated with the amount of pollution”.

Dr Amandeep Bains said, “The litmus test came positive regarding the condition of air of ludhiana. Lungs installed before BCM turned pale, not grey, but black within a week that too when they were installed in an area of the city, which is away from factories and major roads. This is an emergency which is not being announced because of vested interests of a few.”