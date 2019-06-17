Ludhiana:Man killed by smashing head on stone

Toggle Menu
According to police, the accused killed Mahato by smashing a stone on his head. (Representational)

A MAN was bludgeoned to death in Altos Nagar on Hambran Road in Ludhiana Sunday. The deceased was identified as Opinder Mahato (35), a resident of Dairy Complex on Hambran Road. According to police, the accused killed Mahato by smashing a stone on his head.

Inspector Bhagwant Kumar, SHO, PAU police station said the deceased was killed with a stone which was also recovered from the spot. “The deceased was missing since Saturday night. We are checking his phone records and CCTV cameras nearby to trace accused,” he said. A case under Section 302 has been registered against unidentified persons.

