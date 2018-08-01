Ludhiana youth’s murder: Victim’s kin moves court against police’s ultimatum to cremate body

A day after Ludhiana police issued a 24-hour ultimatum to family of murdered youth Jagdeep alias Rinkle Khera (23) to cremate the body, his brother Gagandeep Khera moved court Tuesday demanding stay on police ultimatum. His application demanding stay on 24-hour deadline given by police to cremate the body, will come up for hearing Wednesday in the court of local area magistrate.

On July 19, Rinkle Khera, a local BJP worker, died after alleged assault by Congress councillor’s son Jatinder Pal Singh Sunny and his accomplices. He has been arrested but family is still not cremating body demanding that councillor Gurdeep Singh Neetu should also be arrested.

On Monday, police asked the family to cremate body within 24 hours or police will do so on its own as per law. Police said that family is not maintaining dignity of dead by not performing cremation for eleven days and should claim body within 24 hours lying at mortuary of Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH).

