Ludhiana youth’s murder: Court dismisses mother’s plea challenging police notice to cremate body

The court dismissed the deceased youth’s mother’s plea for a stay on 24-hour notice given by the police to claim and cremate the body. (Representational Image) The court dismissed the deceased youth’s mother’s plea for a stay on 24-hour notice given by the police to claim and cremate the body. (Representational Image)

The court of Judicial Magistrate First Class Vishav Gupta on Wednesday dismissed the application of mother of murdered youth Jagdeep Singh alias Rinkle Khera (23) in which she appealed for a stay on 24-hour notice given by the police to claim and cremate the body.

Parminder Kaur, mother of the deceased, in a fresh plea filed Wednesday, submitted that she had a dream in which her dead son told her that “he had been murdered and given untimely death, so paath of Sri Guru Granth Sahib be recited for 51 days” before cremation. The applicant also cited the Punjab and Haryana HC orders in case of spiritual guru Ashutosh Maharaj (Dalip Kumar Jha vs State of Punjab vs others) who was declared clinically dead on January 28, 2014 and the court had allowed Divya Jyoti Jagriti Sansthan (DJJS) to ‘preserve’ the body. Dismissing mother’s application, the court said that it is ‘non-maintainable’ and ‘devoid of merit’. The court said that this application will further hamper investigation in the case so it stands dismissed.

On July 19, BJP worker Jagdeep alias Rinkle died after an alleged assault by Jatinder Pal Singh Sunny and his accomplices. Sunny surrendered before police on July 21. But victim’s family is demanding arrest of his father Gurdeep Singh Neetu, who is a Congress councillor and booked for conspiracy in case.

