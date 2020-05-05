Ludhiana: Youth held for suicide abetment tests positive; 5 cops, 8 inmates quarantined

Eight inmates with whom the youth shared an isolation ward at Borstal Jail have also been quarantined and will undergo testing. (Representational) Eight inmates with whom the youth shared an isolation ward at Borstal Jail have also been quarantined and will undergo testing. (Representational)

An18-year-old who had been arrested by Ludhiana city police on charge of abetment to suicide, tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Monday.

Five policemen — four from Mundian police post and one from Jamalpur police station — who came in conact with him have been quarantined at a local hospital. Among them are two assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) and three head constables (HCs).

Eight inmates with whom the youth shared an isolation ward at Borstal Jail have also been quarantined and will undergo testing.

Sub-Inspector Varinderpal Singh, additional SHO, Jamalpur police station, said the youth was arrested on April 30 after his girlfriend had committed suicide. He was booked and sent in judicial remand by court on May 1.

Kulwant Singh, superintendent, Borstal Jail (which has been designed as special jail for new entrants in view of COVID-19), said the youth was brought to Borstal Jail on May 1 and kept with eight other new inmates. “We got to know that he had tested positive today. His sample was taken on May 1. Now all other eight inmates in isolation ward will also be tested and have been quarantined. Jail staffers who came in contact with him are being verified,” said the superintendent, adding, “He was asymptomatic and was tested as per protocol for new inmates”.

The youth was being shifted to Civil Hospital Ludhiana at the time of filing this report.

Additional DCP Sachin Gupta, nodal officer COVID-19, Ludhiana city police, said contact tracing is ongoing.

This is the second such case of an arrested person testing positive in Ludhiana city police. Earlier a theft accused caught by Focal Point police had tested positive. He has since recovered.

