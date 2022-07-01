Ludhiana: Three from Youth Congress leader’s gang held for opening fire on rival

Six days after four bike-borne men opened fire on a 20-year-old youth in Ludhiana, police have arrested three people over the incident and recovered a 32-bore pistol with two live cartridges from them.

The arrested accused are Karandeep Kalia alias Karan, of the Hari Kartar Colony, and Kunal Sharma alias Abhay and Sameer Malik, both residents of the Dharampura area. Their aide Vishu Kainth is yet to be arrested, according to the police, who added that they were members of the gang of Shubham Arora alias Mota. Arora, Youth Congress leader, is currently lodged in Ludhiana central jail in an assault case. A case was registered at the division number 3 police station in Ludhiana against the four accused on attempt to murder and other charges after they allegedly opened fire on Kartik Baggan on Benjamin Road in the city on June 25. He received a bullet injury to his abdomen.

Ludhiana police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma said the incident was a result of a rivalry between the gangs of Arora and Puneet Bains, both lodged in the central jail. In May 2021, Baggan and his accomplices allegedly assaulted Kalia. They also shot a video of the assault and were threatening to post it on social media, according to the police.

Sharma said that Kranti, father of Baggan, had alleged that after injuring his son, the accused had made a video call to Arora, who is in jail, but the claim could not be verified yet. Kranti had also named Arora in his complaint, but his role in the crime was not confirmed yet, the police added.

Baggan has been booked for several crimes and is wanted in an attempt-to-murder case for allegedly assaulting Kalia, said additional DCP-1 Parminder Singh. “After his discharge from hospital, he will also be arrested,” Singh said.

After the incident, members of the Bains gang wrote on social networking sites that they would take revenge for the attack on Baggan.