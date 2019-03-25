Ludhiana: Youth Akali Dal leader murdered, political rivalry suspected

A local Youth Akali Dal leader and son of a Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) sarpanch was allegedly murdered by a group of miscreants, believed to be Congress workers, at Seh village of Samrala in Ludhiana late on Sunday.

Gurjeet Singh Gura (32) was standing at the village chowk when the accused attacked him using axes and sharp-edged weapons and then fled the scene. He was rushed to the hospital but died on the way.

Gurjeet’s nephew, Sahib Singh, who was also present at the spot, claimed the accused tried to attack him as well but he managed to escape.

Police suspect political rivalry as the reason behind the attack.

Gurjeet’s mother Ranjit Kaur is the sarpanch of the village. Associated with SAD, she had defeated the opposition candidate from Congress with a huge margin. Political rivalry between the two groups has been brewing since then.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Davinder Singh said an FIR has been registered against unidentified persons at Samrala police station and that a probe into the case is underway.