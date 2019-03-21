Ludhiana: ‘Worried about exams’, boy jumps into canal, body found

A class 12 student jumped into a canal allegedly worried over the board exams and his body fished out from Sirhind Canal in Ludhiana district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Arshjyot Singh (17), resident of Urna village.

Police said that he had left home for school to appear for the board exam on March 13, but did not reach the school.

Police said that the student Arshjyot had called his friend before allegedly jumping into canal near Powat village.

However, when his family reached there, only his cycle was found on the spot. Some local residents told that they saw a boy jumping into the canal but since seven days, his body was not found.

the body was fished out Wednesday after some local residents spotted it floating.

Kuldeep Singh, father of deceased, told police that his son was constantly worried and depressed since the board exams had started. He added that Arshjyot had got more worried after he realised that he might fail in the first two exams. He was particularly scared of English language and was not prepared for the exam on March 13. He said that his son left home for his school in Samrala on March 13 but never returned. He did not reach school too.

Inspector Ramaninderjit Singh, SHO Machhiwara police station said that inquest proceedings were filed under section 174 of CrPC.

“According to father, his son jumped in canal due to exam fear. He was already depressed as earlier exams did not go well and wasn’t prepared for the exam on March 13,” he said.

“ The body was handed over to the family after postmortem,” the SHO added.